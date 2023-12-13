Gold prices record a downward trend in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News / The prices of Iraqi and foreign gold decreased on Wednesday in the local markets of the capital Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region (KRI).

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded this morning a selling price of 434,000 IQD and a buying price of 430,000 IQD for one mithqal (equals five gramds) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold.

Our correspondent noted that the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 404,000 IQD, while the buying price was 400,000 IQD.

Regarding gold prices in jewelry shops, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 435,000 and 445,000 IQD, while the Iraqi gold varied between 405,000 and 415,000 IQD.