Gold prices inch up in the Iraqi capital today

Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets climbed on March 2, 2022.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold inched to reach 400 thousand and 410 thousand dinars, respectively.

Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold also climbed, with the selling and buying prices resting at 365 and 375 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 396 and 392 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 366 and 362 thousand dinars.

One mithqal= 5 grams