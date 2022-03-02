Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Gold prices inch up in the Iraqi capital today

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-03-02T13:03:24+0000
Gold prices inch up in the Iraqi capital today

Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets climbed on March 2, 2022.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold inched to reach 400 thousand and 410 thousand dinars, respectively.

Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold also climbed, with the selling and buying prices resting at 365 and 375 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 396 and 392 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 366 and 362 thousand dinars.

One mithqal= 5 grams

related

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Date: 2021-11-18 10:40:57
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Gold prices hover near four-week high on dovish Fed stance

Date: 2021-07-15 06:45:34
Gold prices hover near four-week high on dovish Fed stance

Gold rises on U.S. stimulus hopes; firm dollar weighs

Date: 2021-01-26 08:23:25
Gold rises on U.S. stimulus hopes; firm dollar weighs

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Date: 2021-06-07 09:12:54
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Gold gains as dollar, yields ease; traders focus on U.S. inflation data

Date: 2022-01-11 07:18:11
Gold gains as dollar, yields ease; traders focus on U.S. inflation data

PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near one-week peak on weak consumer sentiment print

Date: 2021-08-16 06:50:37
PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near one-week peak on weak consumer sentiment print

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Date: 2021-03-04 09:06:44
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

PRECIOUS-Gold steady as market awaits Fed policy meeting

Date: 2021-04-27 09:04:00
PRECIOUS-Gold steady as market awaits Fed policy meeting