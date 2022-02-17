Report

Gold prices inch up in the Iraqi capital today

Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets rose on February 17, 2022.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold inched to reach 385 thousand and 381 thousand dinars, respectively.

Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold also climbed, with the selling and buying prices resting at 355 and 351 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 385 and 395 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 355 and 365 thousand dinars.

One mithqal= 5 grams

