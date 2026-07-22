Gold prices inch higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Wednesday, gold prices rose for a second consecutive day in Baghdad and Erbil, with 21-carat imported gold climbing to 865,000 Iraqi dinars (IQD) per mithqal (equivalent to five grams), according to a Shafaq News market survey.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a buying price of 861,000 IQD per mithqal for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, after the metal's selling price increased from 853,000 IQD on Tuesday to 865,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 835,000 IQD, with a buying price of 831,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 865,000 and 875,000 IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold sold for between 835,000 and 845,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 913,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 873,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 748,000 IQD.