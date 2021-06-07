Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-06-07T09:12:54+0000
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Shafaq News/ Gold prices in the Iraqi wholesale and retail markets for today, Monday (June 7, 2021) 

The prices in Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad (in Dinars)

 

Sale

Purchase

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf, Turkish and European gold

393,000  

388,000

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold

363,000  

358,000

 

The prices in Baghdad goldsmiths’ shops (retail) (in Dinars)

 

Sale

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf gold

395,000 – 400,000

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold

365,000-375,000

 

related

Gold prices gain some ground

Date: 2020-11-12 09:03:18
Gold prices gain some ground

Gold prices slip as strong U.S. jobs data lifts yields, stocks

Date: 2021-04-05 08:29:05
Gold prices slip as strong U.S. jobs data lifts yields, stocks

PRECIOUS-Gold rises on Europe virus worries, stronger dollar caps gains

Date: 2021-03-25 08:04:03
PRECIOUS-Gold rises on Europe virus worries, stronger dollar caps gains

Gold prices edge higher as pullback in US dollar lifts appeal

Date: 2021-05-05 07:41:41
Gold prices edge higher as pullback in US dollar lifts appeal

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Date: 2021-01-25 09:57:22
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Date: 2021-03-01 11:29:01
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Gold firms near 4-1/2-month peak on weaker U.S. dollar, yields

Date: 2021-05-26 07:40:48
Gold firms near 4-1/2-month peak on weaker U.S. dollar, yields

Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday

Date: 2020-11-18 10:13:05
Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday