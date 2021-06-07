Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Shafaq News/ Gold prices in the Iraqi wholesale and retail markets for today, Monday (June 7, 2021)

The prices in Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad (in Dinars)

Sale Purchase one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf, Turkish and European gold 393,000 388,000 one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold 363,000 358,000

The prices in Baghdad goldsmiths’ shops (retail) (in Dinars)