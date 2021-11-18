Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Shafaq News / Gold prices in the Iraqi wholesale and retail markets for today, Thursday (November 18, 2021)

The prices in Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad (in Dinars)

Sale-Purchase

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf, Turkish and European gold 383,000-379,000

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold 353,000-349,000

The prices in Baghdad goldsmiths’ shops (retail) (in Dinars)

Sale

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf gold 385,000 – 390,000

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold 355,000-360,000