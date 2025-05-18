Gold prices hold steady in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, gold prices remained stable in local markets across Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, in Baghdad’s wholesale markets on al-Nahr Street, the price of one mithqal (approximately 4.25 grams) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, or European gold stood at 635,000 IQD for selling and 631,000 IQD for buying.

Meanwhile, one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was sold at 605,000 IQD and bought at 601,000 IQD.

In jewelry shops, the price of one mithqal of Gulf gold ranged between 640,000 and 650,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold between 605,000 and 615,000 IQD

In Erbil, a mithqal of 22-carat gold was sold at around 680,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 650,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at approximately 557,000 IQD.