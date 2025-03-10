Gold prices hold ground in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Monday, gold prices remained stable in Baghdad and Erbil.

In Baghdad's wholesale market on Al-Nahr Street, the price of a 21-carat gold mithqal (approximately 4.8 grams) was 605,000 IQD for Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 601,000 IQD. The selling price for Iraqi 21-carat gold mithqal was 575,000 IQD, with a buying price of 571,000 IQD

In jewelry shops, the price for a 21-carat Gulf gold mithqal ranged between 605,000 and 615,000 IQD, while the Iraqi gold mithqal was sold between 575,000 and 585,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was priced at 700,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 613,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 525,000 IQD.