Gold prices fall in Baghdad, rise in Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Thursday, gold prices declined in Baghdad but edged higher in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, in Baghdad’s al-Nahr Street wholesale market, one mithqal (21-carat) of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold sold for 746,000 IQD with a buying price of 742,000, down from 755,000 IQD on Wednesday. Iraqi gold of the same weight sold for 716,000 IQD and was bought at 712,000.

At jewelry shops, 21-carat Gulf gold traded between 745,000 and 755,000 IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold ranged between 715,000 and 725,000.

In Erbil, prices moved up slightly, with 22-carat gold selling at 798,000 IQD, 21-carat at 762,000, and 18-carat at 653,000 per mithqal.