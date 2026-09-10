Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices declined in Baghdad on Thursday while holding steady in Erbil, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

In Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street wholesale market, one mithqal —equivalent to five grams— of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish and European gold sold for 970,000 IQD and bought for 966,000 IQD, down from 973,000 IQD on Wednesday.

One mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold sold for 940,000 IQD and bought for 936,000 IQD.

At jewelry shops in Baghdad, 21-carat Gulf gold sold for between 970,000 and 980,000 IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold ranged between 940,000 and 950,000 IQD.

In Erbil, gold prices remained stable, with 22-carat gold selling for 1.008 million IQD per mithqal, 21-carat at 963,000 IQD, and 18-carat at 825,000 IQD.