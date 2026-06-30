Gold prices fall in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices fell in Baghdad and Erbil on Tuesday, hovering around 900,000 IQD per mithqal, according to Shafaq News market survey.

Wholesale prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 882,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 878,000 IQD, down from Monday's 894,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 852,000 IQD, with a buying price of 848,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 885,000 and 895,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 855,000 and 865,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 934,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 892,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 754,000 IQD.