IHEC names five substitute MPs

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), the body responsible for organizing and supervising elections in the country, named substitute candidates Tuesday to fill five parliamentary seats vacated by members who took ministerial posts in the current government.

Mustafa Jabbar Sanad Zwein will be replaced by Jamal Ali Awaid Ward al-Issawi. Muthanna Ali Mahdi Ahmed is to be succeeded by Salah Mahjoub Hadi Saleh al-Zuhairi, while the seat held by Faleh Sari Abd Ashi Akkab passes to Zahraa Jamil Halama Faraikh al-Mayali. The fourth replacement is Jassim Mohammed Waror Kashmar al-Sharifi to take over from Naeem Abd Yasser Sunaikh al-Aboudi.

A fifth substitution was recorded separately in the decision. Hussein Talib Abboud Marwah al-Fadhli will replace Ammar Musa Kadhim Hussein al-Asadi, who won his seat for Baghdad province within the National State Forces Coalition, led by Ammar al-Hakim.