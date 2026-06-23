Gold prices fall in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices fell in Baghdad and Erbil on Tuesday, hovering around 900,000 IQD per mithqal, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

Wholesale prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 905,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 901,000 IQD, down from Monday's 922,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 875,000 IQD, with a buying price of 871,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 905,000 and 915,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 875,000 and 885,000 IQD, with variation subject to craftsmanship fees and store location.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 957,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 915,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 783,000 IQD.