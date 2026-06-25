Gold prices fall in Baghdad, Erbil markets

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Thursday, gold prices hovered around 890,000 IQD per mithqal in Baghdad and Erbil markets, according to Shafaq News market survey.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 880,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 876,000 IQD. The same gold had sold for 897,000 IQD on Wednesday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 850,000 IQD, with a buying price of 846,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 880,000 and 890,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 850,000 and 860,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 934,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 891,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 764,000 IQD.