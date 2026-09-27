Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Sunday, gold prices hovered around 940,000 IQD per mithqal in Baghdad and Erbil markets, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 938,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 934,000 IQD. The same gold had sold for 945,000 IQD on Saturday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 908,000 IQD, with a buying price of 904,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 940,000 and 950,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 910,000 and 920,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 981,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 937,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 803,000 IQD.