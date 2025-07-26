Gold prices fall in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices declined across Iraqi markets on Saturday, with both local and foreign gold registering notable drops in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, in Baghdad’s wholesale markets on al-Nahr Street, the price of one mithqal (approximately 4.25 grams) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold fell to 650,000 IQD, down from 657,000 IQD on Thursday. The buying price stood at 646,000 IQD.

21-carat Iraqi gold was sold at 630,000 IQD per mithqal, with a purchase price of 626,000 IQD.

Retail prices in Baghdad varied slightly, with 21-carat Gulf gold selling between 650,000 and 660,000 IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold ranged between 630,000 and 640,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price for 22-carat gold reached 683,000 IQD, 21-carat stood at 652,000 IQD, and 18-carat at 558,000 IQD.