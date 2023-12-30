Gold prices stabilize in Iraqi markets

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, gold prices remained stable in the local markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, the selling price of one mithqal of 21-karat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded 439,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 435,000 dinars.

Our correspondent indicated that the selling price of one mithqal (five grams) of 21-karat Iraqi gold was sold at 409,000 dinars, with a purchase price reaching 405,000 dinars.

Goldsmith shops across Iraq sold one mithqal of 21-karat Gulf gold between 440,000 and 450,000 dinars and Iraqi gold between 410,000 and 420,000 dinars.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the one mithqal was sold as follows: the 24-karat gold for 512,000 dinars, the 22-karat gold for 452,000 dinars, the 21-karat gold for 452,000 dinars, and the 18-kara for 392,000 dinars.