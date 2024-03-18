Gold prices edge lower in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ The prices of gold declined in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Monday, Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported.

Gold prices on al-Nahar Street in Baghdad recorded a selling price of 448,000 Iraqi dinars for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold. The buying price settled at 444,000 Iraqi dinars.

The selling price of one mithqal of Iraqi 21-carat gold was 418,000 Iraqi dinars, while the buying price was 414,000.

In goldsmith shops, the selling price of a 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 450,000 and 460,000, while Iraqi gold mithqal ranged between 420,000. and 430,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price -per mithqal- of 24-carat gold reached 520,000 Iraqi dinars, 21-carat gold sold for 475,000, and 18-carat gold sold for 390,000.

One mithqal is equivalent to five grams.