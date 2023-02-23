Gold prices dropped in the Iraqi capital, stabilized in Erbil

Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported gold edged lower in Baghdad and remained the same in Erbil, Shafaq News Agency correspondent said on Thursday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold reached 389 thousand and 385 thousand dinars, respectively.

Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold’s selling and buying prices were 359 and 354 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 390 and 400 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 360 and 370 thousand dinars.

In Erbil, Local shops sell 24-carat gold at 455 thousand dinars, 21-carat gold at 410 thousand dinars, and 18-carat gold at 340 thousand dinars.

One mithqal= 5 grams