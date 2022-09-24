Report

Gold prices drop in the Iraqi capital today

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-09-24T12:08:39+0000
Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets edged lower today, Shafaq News Agency correspondent said on Saturday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold stood at 338 thousand and 334 thousand dinars, respectively.

Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold also dropped, with the selling and buying prices resting at 308 and 304 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 340 and 350 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 310 and 320 thousand dinars.

In Erbil, Local shops sell 24-carat gold at 390 thousand dinars, 21-carat gold at 353 thousand dinars, and 18-carat gold at 395 thousand dinars.

One mithqal= 5 grams

