Gold prices drop in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil markets

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Tuesday, gold prices edged lower in Baghdad while remaining stable in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 790,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 786,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 760,000 IQD, with a buying price of 756,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 790,000 and 800,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 760,000 and 770,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 838,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 800,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 685,000 IQD.