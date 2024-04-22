Gold prices drop in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil

Shafaq News / On Monday, gold prices edged lower in Baghdad markets while remaining stable in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported that gold prices in Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 488,000 IQD per mithqal (equals to five grams) of 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 484,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 458,000 IQD, with a buying price of 454,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 490,000 and 500,000 IQD, while the selling price of Iraqi gold fluctuated between 460,000 and 470,000 IQD.

In Erbil, a mithqal of 24-carat gold was sold at 565,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 500,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold was sold at 435,000 IQD.