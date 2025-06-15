Gold prices drop in Baghdad, Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, gold prices edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 695,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 691,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 665,000 IQD, with a buying price of 661,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 695,000 and 705,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 665,000 and 675,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 728,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 695,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 595,000 IQD.