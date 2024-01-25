Gold prices dip in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil

Shafaq News / The prices of both foreign and Iraqi gold declined in the local markets in Baghdad, while they remained stable in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Thursday, January 25, 2023.

Our correspondent reported that the prices of gold in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded this morning a selling price per mithqal for 21-carat gold of Gulf, Turkish, and European origin at 424,000 IQD, with a buying price of 420,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal for 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 394,000 IQD, with a buying price of 390,000 IQD.

As for the prices of gold in jewelry stores, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 425,000 and 435,000 IQD, while the selling price of Iraqi gold ranged between 395,000 and 405,000 IQD.