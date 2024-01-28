Gold prices stable amid dollar dip in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices stabilized in the local markets of the capital Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Sunday, January 28, 2023.

Our correspondent reported that gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded a selling price per mithqal (equals five grams) for 21-karat gold from Gulf, Turkish, and European gold of 424,000 IQD, with a buying price of 420,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal for 21-karat Iraqi gold stood at 394,000 IQD, with a buying price of 390,000 IQD.

As for gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price of 21-karat Gulf gold ranged between 425,000 and 435,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 395,000 and 405,000 IQD per mithqal.

In Erbil, the selling price per mithqal for 24-karat gold was 500,000 IQD, 22-karat gold was 460,000 IQD, 21-karat gold was 440,000 IQD, and 18-karat gold was 380,000 IQD.

Notably, the dollar prices decreased in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.