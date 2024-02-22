Gold prices surge in Baghdad, hold in Erbil

Shafaq news / Gold prices rose, on Thursday, in Baghdad’s local markets, while remaining stable in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Our correspondent reported that gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded this morning a selling price per mithqal (equals five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, of 432.000 IQD, with a buying price of 428.000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was recorded at 402.000 IQD, while the buying price was 398.000 IQD.

As for gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold per mithqal ranged between 435.000 and 445.000 IQD, while the selling price of 21-Carat Iraqi gold ranged between 405.000 and 415.000 IQD.