Gold prices decline in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ Gold prices, both foreign and Iraqi, edged lower in the local markets of Baghdad while remaining stable in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Monday.

According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, wholesale gold prices on Al-Nahr Street in the capital, Baghdad, revealed a selling price of one 21-carat mithqal for Gulf, Turkish, and European gold at 433 thousand dinars, with a purchase price of 429 thousand dinars.

Our correspondent noted that the selling price of one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was recorded at 403 thousand dinars, while the purchase price reached 399 thousand dinars.

In goldsmiths' shops, the selling price of a 21-carat Gulf gold mithqal ranged between 435 thousand and 445 thousand dinars. Meanwhile, the selling price of an Iraqi gold mithqal ranged between 405 thousand and 415 thousand dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price of 24-carat gold stood at 505 thousand dinars, 21-carat gold at 445 thousand dinars, and 18-carat gold at 385 thousand dinars.

One mithqal of gold is equivalent to five grams.