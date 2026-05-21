Gold prices climb in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Thursday, gold prices hovered around 970, 000 IQD per mithqal in Baghdad and Erbil markets, continuing their upward trend, according to Shafaq News Agency survey.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 970,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 966,000 IQD. The same gold had sold for 965,000 IQD on Wednesday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 940,000 IQD, with a buying price of 936,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 970,000 and 980,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 940,000 and 950,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 1,021,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 975,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 835,000 IQD.