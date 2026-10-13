Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Tuesday, gold prices hovered around 975,000 IQD per mithqal in Baghdad and Erbil markets, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

At Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street wholesale market, 21-carat Gulf, Turkish and European gold sold for 975,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) and was bought at 971,000 IQD, up from Monday's 968,000 IQD.

Iraqi 21-carat gold sold for 945,000 IQD per mithqal and was bought at 941,000 IQD.

At jewelry stores, 21-carat Gulf gold sold for between 975,000 and 985,000 IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold sold for between 945,000 and 955,000 IQD.

In Erbil, prices also rose. 22-carat gold sold for 1.028 million IQD per mithqal, 21-carat for 982,000 IQD and 18-carat for 842,000 IQD.