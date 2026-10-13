Shafaq News- Doha

Qatar remains committed to dialogue and peaceful solutions despite Iranian attacks on its territory but will defend its sovereignty and security, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said on Tuesday.

Addressing the Shura Council, Sheikh Tamim said the security of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states was “non-negotiable.” He also called for stronger protection of navigation in the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz and of energy, water, and civilian infrastructure.

Qatar has also condemned recent Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. In statements on October 9 and 10, the Foreign Ministry condemned Houthi attacks on King Khalid International Airport, including an attack that also targeted a Saudi Airlines aircraft, calling them threats to regional security, civilian safety, and air navigation. Doha said Saudi Arabia’s security was inseparable from Qatar’s and the GCC’s collective security.

Iran launched repeated missile and drone attacks on Qatar after the US-Israeli war with Iran began on February 28, including a March 18 missile attack that caused extensive damage at the Ras Laffan energy complex. Doha condemned the attacks as violations of its sovereignty while continuing to mediate between Tehran and Washington.

Houthi attacks on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport have killed at least 18 people over the past week and wounded more than 300, according to Saudi authorities, disrupting air travel.

Qatar’s strategy, Sheikh Tamim said, was to defend itself without being drawn into war, maintain essential services and energy flows, support efforts to reopen waterways, and pursue negotiations.

On Yemen, the Emir called for a comprehensive political settlement that preserves the country’s unity and territorial integrity.