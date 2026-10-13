Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened higher in Iraq on Tuesday, trading around 165,500 dinars per $100.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 165,600 dinars per 100 dollars, up from Monday's 165,000 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 166,000 dinars and bought it at 165,000 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 165,300 dinars and buying prices at 165,200 dinars.