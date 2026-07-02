Gold prices climb in Baghdad, Erbil markets

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Thursday, gold prices hovered around 890,000 IQD per mithqal in Baghdad and Erbil markets, continuing their upward trend, according to Shafaq News market survey.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 883,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 879,000 IQD. The same gold had sold for 860,000 IQD on Wednesday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 853,000 IQD, with a buying price of 849,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 885,000 and 895,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 855,000 and 865,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 939,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 896,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 768,000 IQD.