Gold prices climb in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Saturday, foreign and local gold prices increased in Baghdad and Erbil’s markets.

According to a Shafaq News survey, in Baghdad’s wholesale market on Al-Nahr Street, the price of one mithqal (4.25 grams) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold reached 738,000 Iraqi dinars for sale and 734,000 dinars for purchase, compared with 736,000 dinars recorded on Thursday.

The price of Iraqi 21-carat gold stood at 708,000 dinars for sale and 704,000 dinars for purchase.

In jewelry shops, retail prices were slightly higher, with 21-carat Gulf gold selling between 740,000 and 750,000 dinars per mithqal, while Iraqi 21-carat gold ranged between 710,000 and 720,000 dinars.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was selling at 778,000 dinars, 21-carat at 743,000 dinars, and 18-carat at 637,000 dinars per mithqal.