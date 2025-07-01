Gold prices climb in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Erbil

On Tuesday, gold prices surged in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a Shafaq News survey, wholesale prices in Baghdad’s al-Nahr Street registered a selling price of 662,000 IQD per mithqal (approximately 4.25 grams) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a purchase price of 658,000 IQD, an increase from Monday’s rate of 652,000 IQD.

Iraqi gold also rose, with the selling price for 21-carat gold reaching 632,000 IQD per mithqal and the purchase price standing at 628,000 IQD.

Retail gold prices in Baghdad’s jewelry shops ranged between 665,000 and 675,000 IQD per mithqal for 21-carat foreign gold, and between 635,000 and 645,000 IQD for 21-carat Iraqi gold.

In Erbil, the selling price for 22-carat gold reached 684,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat at 653,000 IQD, and 18-carat at 560,000 IQD.