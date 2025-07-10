Gold prices climb in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Erbil

On Thursday, gold prices rose across local markets in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, the wholesale price of one mithqal (approximately 4.25 grams) of 21-carat gold from Gulf, Turkish, and European sources reached 655,000 IQD in Baghdad’s al-Nahr Street market, with a purchase price of 651,000 IQD — up from 651,000 dinars recorded on Wednesday.

Iraqi-made 21-carat gold was sold at 624,000 IQD per mithqal and purchased at 620,000 IQD.

In jewelry shops, the price for 21-carat Gulf gold ranged from 655,000 to 665,000 IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold of the same caliber was priced between 625,000 and 635,000 IQD.

In Erbil, prices also increased, with 22-carat gold selling at 592,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat at 660,000 IQD, and 18-carat at 565,000 IQD.