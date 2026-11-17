Shafaq News

Gold prices advanced on Tuesday, but remained near the more-than-one-year low ‌touched in the previous session due to a firmer US dollar and growing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike next month.

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $3,874.39 per ounce by 0505 ​GMT, after hitting its lowest level since October 2025 on Monday, while US gold ​futures for December delivery rose 0.6% to $3,876.50.

"Gold is trading as ​a function of expectations for US Fed policy next year and the market trying ​to work out how high interest rates in the states can go," said Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com.

"Essentially, the big selloff we saw last night in gold is ​a reflection of that and today's bounce is just a slight reversal of it."

Markets ​see a 95.7% chance of a 25-basis-point rate hike in December, while the probability of a larger ‌50-basis-point ⁠move is priced at 4.3%, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, reducing its appeal to investors.

Market participants now await the minutes of the Fed's October 27-28 Open Market Committee meeting, due on Wednesday, ​for further clues on ​the monetary policy ⁠trajectory.

"Demand has stayed resilient so far, but mounting macro headwinds could erode investment demand, leaving the (gold) market without a key ​pillar of support," analysts at ANZ said in a note.

"Silver ​remains a ⁠high-beta play on gold. With its own demand fundamentals soft, any sustained rebound will depend on a gold recovery," the note added.

Spot silver climbed 1.1% to $47.52 per ounce, ⁠after hitting ​its lowest level since late October 2025 in ​the previous session.

Platinum gained 1.4% to $1,470.37 and palladium rose 1.1% to $978.81.

(REUTERS)

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