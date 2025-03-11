Gold edges lower in Baghdad, stabilizes in Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, gold prices dropped in Baghdad, while remaining stable in Erbil markets.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad's wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street registered a selling price per mithqal (approximately five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold of 600,000 IQD, with a buying price of 596,000 IQD.

The selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was 570,000 IQD, with a buying price of 566,000 IQD.

In Baghdad’s jewelry shops, the selling price for 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 600,000 and 610,000 IQD, while the selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged between 570,000 and 580,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price for 24-carat gold was 700,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold was 613,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold was 525,000 IQD.