Gold drifts lower on firmer dollar, Fed rate outlook

Shafq News / Gold prices eased on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar regained some ground, while market participants assessed the chances of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates just once more in May before pausing.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $2,003.99 per ounce, as of 0526 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $2,015.80.

The dollar index was up 0.1%, making gold less affordable for buyers holding other currencies.

“Expectations are already priced in for a 25 basis-point hike, leaving much of the focus on whether a rate pause will be signalled thereafter,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market analyst at IG.

“While that may provide an anchor for gold prices, given the recent rally and overextended technical conditions, the possibility of some unwinding (in prices) upon validation of the Fed’s rate outlook may still remain on the table.”

(Reuters)