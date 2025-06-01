Gold declines in Baghdad, climbs in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, gold prices fell in Baghdad while inching up in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, prices in Baghdad’s wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street registered a selling price for a 21-carat per mithqal (equivalent to 4.25 grams) of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold of 653,000 IQD, and a buying price of 649,000 IQD—down from 658,000 IQD recorded Saturday.

Iraqi 21-carat gold was selling for 623,000 IQD per mithqal and buying for 619,000 IQD.

In local jewelry shops, the price of a 21-carat mithqal of Gulf gold ranged between 655,000 and 666,000 IQD, while the price of Iraqi gold ranged from 625,000 to 635,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price of 22-carat gold stood at 685,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 655,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 560,000 IQD.