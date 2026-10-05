Shafaq News

Gold prices drifted higher on Monday after recent soft economic data sharply lowered expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike in October, though a firmer dollar limited gains.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $4,153.56 per ounce by 0631 GMT. US gold futures for December delivery gained 0.5% to $4,181.70.

US job growth slowed more than expected in September, and the nonfarm payrolls count for the prior two months was revised sharply lower, data showed on Friday.

"The softer labour market ⁠data has helped dial back October Fed hike expectations, which is providing gold some support. But the market is still treating the Fed’s broader hiking cycle as intact even if a pause occurs in October," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

Traders now see an 18% probability of a Fed rate hike in October, while still pricing in an 81% chance of an increase in December, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

The US central bank last month raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 25 basis points ⁠to the 3.75%-4.00% range, its first rate increase in three years.

Limiting gains for gold, the US dollar index rose 0.4%, making dollar-denominated metals more expensive for holders of other currencies.

On the geopolitical front, Yemen’s Saudi-backed, internationally recognised government said on Sunday it was launching a major military campaign to recapture ⁠all areas controlled by the Iran-backed Houthis.

"Middle East developments will continue to matter for gold, particularly through their impact on oil prices and the broader inflation outlook. Volatility is likely to remain elevated ⁠while oil, yields and Fed expectations stay in flux," said Waterer.

Oil prices slipped as rising crude exports from the Middle East and G7 nations' release of oil added ⁠to supplies, offsetting concerns about further damage to Gulf oil infrastructure.

Among other metals, spot silver gained 1.7% to $61.40, platinum was up 1.1% to $1,716.92 and palladium added 0.3% to $1,165.40.

(REUTERS)

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