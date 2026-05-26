Gold slips after US attacks on Iran
Shafaq News
Gold fell on Tuesday as fresh U.S. attacks in Iran pushed oil prices higher, fuelling concerns around inflation and higher-for-longer interest rates.
Spot gold was down 0.9% at $4,529.50 per ounce, as of 0545 GMT. U.S. gold futures for June delivery gained 0.2% to $4,529.60.
Gold fell on Tuesday as fresh U.S. attacks in Iran pushed oil prices higher, fuelling concerns around inflation and higher-for-longer interest rates.
Spot gold was down 0.9% at $4,529.50 per ounce, as of 0545 GMT. U.S. gold futures for June delivery gained 0.2% to $4,529.60.
Brent crude futures rose 2% in Asian trade on Tuesday, as a deal to end the war and open up the Strait of Hormuz remained elusive.
Elevated crude oil prices can fuel inflation and keep interest rates higher for longer. While gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, higher rates tend to weigh on the non-yielding metal.
Markets are pricing in a U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike before year-end, with a 56% chance of a move by December, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
Spot silver fell 2.1% to $76.45 per ounce, platinum lost 1% to $1,948.12, and palladium slid 1.4% to $1,378.89.
(Reuters)
Only the headline is edited by Shafaq News Agency.