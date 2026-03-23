Precious metals tank in global liquidation wave

Shafaq News

Gold slid more than 5% on Monday, reaching its weakest level of 2026 after logging its worst week in about 43 years, as an escalating Middle East conflict stoked inflation concerns and raised expectations of higher global interest rates.

Spot gold fell 5.8% to $4,226.16 per ounce as of 0633 GMT, its lowest since December 11, and extended losses into a ninth straight session.

The metal dropped more than 10% last week, its worst week since February 1983, ⁠and has also retreated more than 20% from its record peak of $5,594.82 an ounce reached on January 29.

U.S. gold futures for April delivery fell 7.5% to $4,231.80.

"With the Iranian conflict into its fourth week, and oil prices hanging around the $100 level, expectations have pivoted from rate cuts to potential rate hikes, which have tarnished gold's appeal from a yield point of view," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst, KCM Trade.

Iran said on Sunday it would strike the energy and water systems of its Gulf neighbours in retaliation if U.S. President Donald Trump follows through with his threat to hit Iran's electricity grid in 48 hours.

Asian shares fell, and oil prices stayed well above $110 a ⁠barrel.

"Gold's high liquidity appears to be hurting it during this risk-off period. Downturns in stock markets are leading to gold portions being closed to cover margin calls on other assets," Waterer said.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has kept crude elevated, stoking inflation fears by pushing up transport and manufacturing costs. While rising inflation typically boosts gold's appeal as ⁠a hedge, high rates curb demand for the non-yielding asset.

"A reinforced shift from safe-haven allocation towards macro-driven positioning could skew risks further to the downside, as a firmer U.S. dollar and the receding probability of the Fed easing dominate the narrative," ⁠said BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions.

Market pricing for a U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike this year has shot up, with rate futures showing the U.S. central bank is more likely to raise interest rates than cut ⁠them by the end of 2026, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

Other precious metals also declined sharply, with spot silver declining 8.9% to $61.76 per ounce. Spot platinum slipped 9% to $1,749.31 and palladium shed 5.2% to $1,330.50.

(REUTERS)

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