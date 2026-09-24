Shafaq News

Gold prices drifted ​lower on Thursday as expectations that the US Federal Reserve could ‌tighten policy further weighed on the non-yielding metal.

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $4,274.79 per ounce, by 0702 GMT. US gold futures for December delivery fell 0.2% to $4,309.80.

"Investors are ​currently focused on the Fed's higher-for-longer stance following last week’s rate ​increase, fluctuations in the US dollar and Treasury yields, and ⁠Middle East developments related to oil and energy supply risks," said ​Ross Maxwell, chief strategy officer, VT Markets.

"A clearer signal of another rate ​hike would pressure gold lower."

Oil prices extended gains after climbing 4% in the previous session as diplomatic talks between the United States and Iran showed no concrete sign ​of progress.

Mounting US inflation pressures and a strengthening economy appear to be ​pushing the Fed towards a rate hike on the eve of critical national elections, ‌with ⁠traders piling into bets on a second straight policy tightening in late October.

While gold is widely regarded as an inflation hedge, rising interest rates tend to diminish its appeal relative to interest-bearing investments.

US business activity raced ​to a more than ​five-year high ⁠in September, data on Wednesday showed, though strong demand strained supply chains and pushed prices higher.

"In our baseline scenario, ​we expect precious metals to lack clear direction, although ​volatility is ⁠likely to remain high. Gold could continue to trade for a couple of quarters near an average of $4,200 per ounce," Intesa Sanpaolo economist Daniela Corsini ⁠said ​in a note.

Among other metals, spot silver ​fell 0.8% to $63.94 per ounce, platinum lost 0.2% to $1,746.02 and palladium gained 0.4% to $1,265.51.

(REUTERS)

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