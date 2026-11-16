Shafaq News

Gold prices fell to their lowest level in more than a year on Monday, weighed down by a firmer US dollar, while investors assessed hawkish signals from Federal Reserve officials and looked ahead to remarks from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh for clues on the interest-rate path.

Spot gold slid 1% to $3,840.52 per ounce by 0641 GMT, after touching its lowest level since October 2025 earlier in the session. US gold ⁠futures for December delivery dropped 1.1% to $3,843.60.

"Gold is still effectively swimming against the tide of a stronger dollar, elevated Treasury yields and firm expectations of a December Fed rate hike. At current levels, gold looks neutral to mildly bearish," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

The US dollar held near its highest level since April 2025, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid said on Sunday that inflation was still "running too hot" and that the central bank had "some work to do" to bring price pressures under control.

Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson said on ⁠Friday he was taking his policy cues from inflation, remarks that suggested support for further rate hikes.

Markets see a 92% chance of a 25-basis-point rate hike in December, while the probability of a larger 50-basis-point move is priced at 8%, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding ⁠bullion, reducing its appeal to investors.

Investors now await comments from Warsh later in the day and minutes of the October Federal Open Market Committee meeting, due on Wednesday.

"A more hawkish tone would reinforce the current headwinds for ⁠gold, while any signs of caution around the strength of the economy could offer some relief," Waterer said.

Elsewhere, research published on Friday forecast a 5% fall in global silver demand in 2026, citing ⁠weaker jewellery demand and lower use in solar cells as elevated prices accelerate substitution.

Among other metals, spot silver slipped 3% to $47.26 per ounce, platinum dropped 1.1% to $1,477.08 and palladium fell 1.8% to $982.33.

(Reuters)

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