Gold Prices Stabilize in Baghdad and Erbil Markets

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, foreign and Iraqi gold prices remained stable in the local markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the wholesale gold prices on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad reported a selling price of one mithqal of 21-karat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold at 436,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 432,000 dinars.

Meanwhile, one mithqal of 21-karat Iraqi gold was sold at 406,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 402,000 dinars.

In goldsmith shops, the selling price of a 21-karat Gulf gold mithqal ranged between 440,000 and 450,000 dinars, while the selling price of an Iraqi gold mithqal varied between 410,000 and 420,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling prices of gold were reported as follows: 24-karat gold for 510,000 dinars, 21-karat gold for 450,000 dinars, and 18-karat gold for 390,000 dinars

One mithqal of gold is equivalent to five grams.