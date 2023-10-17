Gold Prices Stabilize in Baghdad, Decrease in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, gold prices remained stable in the local markets of Baghdad, while decreased slightly in Erbil.

In the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad, the selling price of one mithqal of 21-carat of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold recorded at 402,000 dinars, while the purchase price stood at 398,000 dinars.

One mithqal of Iraqi 21-carat gold priced at 372,000 dinars for selling and 368,000 dinars for purchase.

In gold shops, the selling price of a 21-carat of Gulf gold ranged between 405,000 and 415,000 dinars, while the Iraqi gold was sold between 375,000 and 385,000 dinars.

Meanwhile, in Erbil, the selling price of 24-carat gold was 500,000 dinars, 22-carat gold was priced at 460,000 dinars, 21-carat gold at 440,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold at 380,000 dinars.

One mithqal equals five grams.