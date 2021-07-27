For the second day in a row, CBI sales in the currency auction continue to drop

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned $214 million in foreign currency today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI's sales of foreign currency in today’s auction amounted to $214,570,530, down by 6.14% compared to yesterday's $228,680,588. The weighted rate of the U.S dollar averaged 1460 dinars.

Our correspondent explained that 18 banks and 25 exchange companies cashed $63.38 million, while the remaining sums went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 32 banks meeting those demands.