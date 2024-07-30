CBI auctions +$265 million in forex on Tuesday
Shafaq News
/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi Central Bank's (CBI) sales of the US dollar surpassed
$265 million in the currency auction.
According to
an official statement by the Bank, the CBI sold $265,773,443 during today's
auction.
The Bank
covered these transactions at a base exchange rate of 1,310 IQD per dollar for
documentary credits, international settlements of electronic cards, and foreign
transfers, while the rate stood at 1,305 IQD per dollar for cash transactions.
The majority
of dollar sales were directed towards bolstering balances abroad in the form of
transfers and credits, amounting to $262,223,443, representing a 99% increase
compared to cash sales, which amounted to $3,550,000.
Two Banks
purchased cash dollars, while 17 fulfilled requests to bolster balances abroad.
The total
number of exchange and brokerage companies participating in the auction was 7
companies.