CBI auctions +$274 million in forex on Wednesday
2024-07-24T12:47:22+00:00

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Central Bank's (CBI) sales of the US dollar reached more than $274 million in the currency auction on Wednesday.

According to the CBI's data, the Bank sold today $274,637,912 in its auction.

These sales were covered at a basic exchange rate of 1,310 IQD per dollar for documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards and external transfers and at a rate of 1,305 IQD per dollar for cash transactions.

The majority of dollar sales were directed towards bolstering balances abroad in the form of transfers and credits, amounting to $267,587,912, representing a 97% increase compared to cash sales, which amounted to $7,050,000.

One Bank purchased cash dollars, while 14 fulfilled requests to bolster balances abroad.

The total number of exchange and brokerage companies participating in the auction was ten companies.

