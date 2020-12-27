Fixing the price of $ 42 for oil in the 2021 budget is "acceptable", MP says

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-12-27T09:42:14+0000

Shafaq News/ A member of the Parliamentary Oil and Energy Committee considered setting an oil barrel's price at 42 dollars in the 2021 budget "acceptable". A member of the Parliamentary Oil and Energy Committee, MP Ghaleb Muhammad, said in an interview with Shafaq News agency that the mentioned price is considered good and acceptable, and it is not supposed to raise if the global oil prices increase. Muhammad added, "The world is still going through the COVID-19 crisis... It is more likely that a new strain of COVID-19 will spread widely, which will greatly affect global oil prices." "Iraq cannot benefit from raising the oil price in the budget, but from the abundance of oil and the potential increase in oil production for OPEC members during the coming period", stressing, "the abundance of oil will provide an increase in funds that can be used in investment, service areas, and paying Iraq's debts." The 2021 budget showed that the price of exporting a barrel of oil is calculated at $ 42, at an export rate of 3,250 million barrels, including 250 thousand barrels produced in the Kurdistan Region.

